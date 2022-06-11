Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.02.
About Tenaz Energy (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.