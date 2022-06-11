Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 317.1% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATUUF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $3.02.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

