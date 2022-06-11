TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Down 66.3% in May

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.