Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (OTC:TEVNF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, June 13th. The 1-3.5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.

OTC:TEVNF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Tevano Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Tevano Systems alerts:

About Tevano Systems (Get Rating)

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc develops and sells electronics products. It offers Health Shield, an AI-driven electronic device that provides instant body temperature scanning and notifies users if they need to wear a face mask. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tevano Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevano Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.