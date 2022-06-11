Tevano Systems (OTC:TEVNF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 13th

Shares of Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (OTC:TEVNF – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on Monday, June 13th. The 1-3.5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 13th.
OTC:TEVNF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05. Tevano Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
