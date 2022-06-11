TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the May 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSPG stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About TGI Solar Power Group
