Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

THLEF opened at $121.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.37. Thales has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $138.90.

Get Thales alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Thales from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thales from €100.00 ($107.53) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.