The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 3.75.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
BODY traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.52. 653,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,914. The stock has a market cap of $472.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.00.
About Beachbody (Get Rating)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
