The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODYGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 3.75.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

BODY traded down 0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.52. 653,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,914. The stock has a market cap of $472.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of 0.91 and a fifty-two week high of 13.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 2.00.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported -0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.02. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of 198.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beachbody will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Beachbody (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

