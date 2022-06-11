The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.42) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

