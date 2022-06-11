The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $571.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $11.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $314.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.70. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $313.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,059.04.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,133.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $54,298,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $28,589,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

