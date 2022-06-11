The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Community Financial stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 33.51%. Research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Community Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Financial in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

