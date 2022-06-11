The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

NAPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 15,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $316,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,241,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,972 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 4th quarter worth $31,588,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after buying an additional 1,035,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after buying an additional 935,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,322.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,474,000 after buying an additional 377,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 17.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.