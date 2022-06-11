The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives $8.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HNST. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ HNST opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honest will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 46,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $188,156.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,073.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $259,973.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,929 shares of company stock worth $851,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Honest during the second quarter valued at $4,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honest by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

