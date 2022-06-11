The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 46,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $188,156.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,097 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,073.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 64,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $259,973.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,351.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,929 shares of company stock worth $851,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth $4,229,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 198.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNST opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.33 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honest will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

