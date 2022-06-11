The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.08 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 24.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.