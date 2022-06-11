The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Up 237.5% in May

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 15,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in The Mexico Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

