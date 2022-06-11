The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 165,110 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 375,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $936.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.60. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

