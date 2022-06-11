The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 198.2% from the May 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 330 to CHF 290 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.50.

The Swatch Group stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

