The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 234.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

