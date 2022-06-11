The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
In related news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TTD opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 234.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.15. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.