Thomas Mark Ruiz Sells 15,000 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) insider Thomas Mark Ruiz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,982.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $9.36. 60,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 52.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 95,954 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.