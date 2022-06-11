Tim Peterman Sells 7,050 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Stock

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) CEO Tim Peterman sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $26,296.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,420.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tim Peterman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Tim Peterman sold 4,098 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $23,973.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.11.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.44. 272,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $9.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in iMedia Brands by 505.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 990,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 61,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 369.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

About iMedia Brands (Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.