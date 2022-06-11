Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $101.16 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

