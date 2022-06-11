Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $101.16 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.67.
About Tokyo Electron
