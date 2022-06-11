Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Short Interest Up 235.0% in May

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the May 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TGDLF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
About Tongdao Liepin Group (Get Rating)
