TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TCON opened at $1.47 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 47,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

