TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.20.

TA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 103,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.01, for a total transaction of C$1,444,618.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,229.24. Also, Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 84,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$1,200,991.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,613 shares in the company, valued at C$964,837.51.

Shares of TA opened at C$14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$14.89.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$735.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.2896005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.32%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

