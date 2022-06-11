Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 259.7% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACA. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $2,968,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TACA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 3,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,775. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.16.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

