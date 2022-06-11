Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TPH traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.54. 952,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 44,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

