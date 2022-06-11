Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average is $72.79. Trimble has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Trimble by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,194,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Trimble by 10,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,228,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,875,000 after acquiring an additional 554,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

