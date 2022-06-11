Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $4.68 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

