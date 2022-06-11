TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.25. TriState Capital has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,158 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth $16,737,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth $17,728,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 56.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,180,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 425,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

