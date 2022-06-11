TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 913,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRX Gold by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold stock remained flat at $$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 704,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,394. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 million, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target on the stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

