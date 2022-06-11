Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $43.72 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

