Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $43.72 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.