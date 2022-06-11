Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.38.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $74.47 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

