Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives $82.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.38.
Several analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. Cowen lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Turning Point Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.
