Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The business’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

