Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Director Steve Hoffman Sells 78,125 Shares

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) Director Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $21,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,256,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $18,750.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $24,218.75.

On Monday, March 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,562.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. 973,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,887. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 239.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 889,453 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 224.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 585,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 405,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies (Get Rating)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.