Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

UBSFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($43.01) to €45.00 ($48.39) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.