Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Udemy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $819,390,000. Naspers Ltd. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $334,541,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,883,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,673,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,793,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDMY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.