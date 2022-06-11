Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Short Interest Update

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UELKY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $26.20.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. from 25.70 to 25.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate drop, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.
