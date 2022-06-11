Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,963.85 ($49.67).

ULVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($51.38) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.64) to GBX 4,000 ($50.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) price objective on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.61) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.62) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,639.50 ($45.61) on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,388 ($54.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,588.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,700.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 35.90 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

