Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR) Short Interest Update

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UNIR opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $5.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products (OTCMKTS:UNIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. Uniroyal Global Engineered Products had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Uniroyal Global Engineered Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes vinyl coated fabrics used in transportation, residential, hospitality, health care, office furniture, and automotive applications. Its products in the automotive industry are used primarily in seating, door panels, head and arm rests, security shades, and trim components.

