Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.03 on Friday. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

