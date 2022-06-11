USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
USD Partners stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.
