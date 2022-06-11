USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

USD Partners stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. USD Partners has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners in the third quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

