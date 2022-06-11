VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 61.9% in May

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BBH stock opened at $138.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $133.45 and a 1 year high of $222.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

