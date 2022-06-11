Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 197.9% in May

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the May 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VWOB opened at $62.65 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,873 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 437.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 657,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,051,000 after buying an additional 535,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,133,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,504,000 after acquiring an additional 408,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,437,000 after acquiring an additional 387,968 shares in the last quarter.

