Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Up 197.9% in May

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 578,000 shares, a growth of 197.9% from the May 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
VWOB opened at $62.65 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
