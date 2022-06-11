VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 214.3% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
VaporBrands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VaporBrands International (VAPR)
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VaporBrands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VaporBrands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.