VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Short Interest Up 214.3% in May

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VAPR opened at $0.01 on Friday. VaporBrands International has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

