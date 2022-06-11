Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Insider Acquires $29,860.16 in Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) insider Mei Mei Hu acquired 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,860.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,637,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,453,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mei Mei Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Mei Mei Hu acquired 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06.

VAXX stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 623,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,961. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Vaxxinity ( NASDAQ:VAXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

