Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 243.2% from the May 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VS opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 1,009.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Versus Systems will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

About Versus Systems (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.