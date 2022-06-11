Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Update

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 243.5% from the May 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vext Science from C$1.70 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of VEXTF opened at 0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.37. Vext Science has a 1-year low of 0.27 and a 1-year high of 0.74.

Vext Science ( OTCMKTS:VEXTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported 0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of 0.01.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

