VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CIZ)

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.