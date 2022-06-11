VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.