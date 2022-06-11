VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.436 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of CID stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $34.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CID. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 149.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter.

